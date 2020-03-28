The 14 best Armenian cartoons and animated films available on a single platform

A new project named “Everything about Armenian cartoons” was launched on the webtv.am YouTube channel. The initiative came from the National Cinema Center of Armenia and the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia. As the National Cinema Center reported, the 14 best Armenian cartoons and animated films are available on a single platform and the list will be expanded every day.

It is envisaged that other animators, operators and directors will join the initiative to share about their experience of creating cartoons, the secrets of animation, and interesting stories.

The first meeting was recorded with Armenian director, animator Naira Muradyan who is the author of numerous cartoons and animated films. Her recent works “New Year” and “Kiko” are also available to watch on the YouTube channel.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/28/platform/2264377

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...