Updated Calendar of Holy Week Celebrations Presided Over by Pope Francis

Changes in Light of Coronavirus

Following the extraordinary situation that has been determined by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking into account the dispositions furnished by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, with the Decree dated March 25, 2020, an updating was rendered necessary in relation to the forthcoming Liturgical Celebrations presided over by the Holy Father Francis: be it in the order of the Calendar, be it in the order of the ways of participation.

Communicated, therefore, is that the Holy Father will celebrate the Holy Week Rites at the Altar of the Chair in Saint Peter’s Basilica, according to the following calendar and without the gathering of the people:

April 5, 2020, 11:00 am

Palm Sunday and of the Passion of the Lord

Commemoration of the Lord’s entrance in Jerusalem and Holy Mass

April 9, 2020, 6:00 pm

Maundy Thursday

Holy Mass of the Supper of the Lord

April 10, 2020

Good Friday

6:00 pm: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

9:00 pm: Via Crucis (in the courtyard of Saint Peter’s Basilica)

April 11, 2020, at 9:00 pm

Easter Sunday – Resurrection of the Lord

Easter Vigil in the Holy Night

April 12, 2020, at 11:00 pm

Easter Sunday – Resurrection of the Lord

Holy Mass of the Day

At the end of the Holy Mass the Holy Father will impart the “Urbi et Orbi” Blessing.[Original text: Italian]

Translation by Virginia M. Forrester

https://zenit.org/articles/updated-calendar-of-holy-week-celebrations-presided-over-by-pope-francis/

