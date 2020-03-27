Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia’s by regions

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention has presented data about confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia by regions. According to the released data, capital city Yerevan has the largest amount of cases with 151 patients currently hospitalized. Kotayk, Ararat and Armavir provinces come the next with respectively 57, 56 and 52 reported cases. Two cases have been reported in Shirak region, four – in Aragatsotn and two in Lori.

No cases have been reported in Gegharkunik, Tavush and Vayots Dzor provinces as well as in Artsakh Republic.

To note, the number of cases of the coronavirus disease Armenia amounted to 329 as of March 27, 2020. So far, 18 patients have recovered from the disease in the country. The results of 1,625 tests have come back negative.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/27/coronavirus/2264119

