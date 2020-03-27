“Bread and Cheese” for grandmas and grandpas!

The Coronovirus outbreak has united Armenia’s public including a number of producers, and caring about the elderly has become a core mission for many.



Golden Bakery LLC, a producer of middle-eastern pitas, Milko CJSC, a producer of middle-eastern dairy products, and Milko’s milk supplier, as part of their social corporate responsibility initiatives, have offered to donate food parcels (1,000 pitas and 75kg of dairy products) to the elderly, who are in dire need of support these days: they are vulnerable from a physiological perspective, and therefore need to be staying at home even more so than the average citizen. As such, the donating companies have determined that delivering food to the elderly is most important in this period of a state emergency and lockdown in Armenia. The delivery efforts are coordinated by the United Headquarters of Efforts to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus and realized through the Armenian Red Cross Society.



“We believe that each and every one of us has a responsibility towards the community at large, and in this period of difficult times, we deem it important to support one of the most vulnerable segments of our society. These days our country is facing the daunting task of combating the coronavirus outbreak, and we need to help the elderly, it’s not easy for them to come out of their homes” said Sanan Der Bedrossian, Executive Director of Milko CJSC.



“We are pleased to be cooperating with the United Headquarters of Efforts to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus so that we wall work in unison and achieve success in fighting this breakout” added Mher Dzadourian, General Manager of Golden Bakery LLC.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/27/“Bread-and-Cheese”/2264025

