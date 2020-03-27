Armenian community’s hospital in Turkey engaged in fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community’s hospital in Turkey is the only one among the medical facilities of communities of non-Muslin minorities that is engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Turkey-based Zhamanak daily reports.

The Armenian community in Turkey tries to stay safe during the current coronavirus crisis. Surb Pirgic (Saint Savior) hospital is the only one among the hospitals of the communities of Turkey’s non-Muslim minorities that is providing service in fight against COVID-19. The hospital provides medical care to all those who apply.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries. Number of confirmed cases globally is 549,000.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases in Turkey has surpassed 3,500.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1010292/

