Swiss Government provides over $40,000 to support Armenia’s anti-COVID19 measures

Siranush Ghazanchyan

To assist the Government of Armenia in its fight against the new Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Swiss Government has contributed CHF 40,000 (over $41,000) to support the Armenian Ministry of Health measures for the prevention and treatment of the epidemic, the Embassy of Switzerland in Armenia informs.

Two Artificial Lung Ventilation ALV machines will be purchased in the framework of the Agreement between the Ministry of Health and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation signed on 20.03.2020.

