Yerevan Reports 18 Patients Recovered from Coronavirus

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan on Tuesday reported that 18 patients who were diagnosed with the Coronavirus had recovered while another 88 people have emerged from an imposed quarantine.

In a Facebook post, Torosyan said that 12 patients, who were diagnosed with the Coronavirus but did not show symptoms and were not hospitalized tested negative for the virus. Another two, who were in Yerevan’s Infectious Diseases Hospital and were being treated have also tested negative for the virus. Four other patients have also tested negative for the virus, bringing the total reported recoveries to 18.

Torosyan explained that of the 88 quarantined citizens, 37 were self-quarantined in their residential building while 51 were at a special government-sanctioned quarantine area. These patients tested negative for the virus, according to the minister and ended their quarantine.

However, on Tuesday, Armenia announced a nationwide lockdown, which means those citizen still cannot freely traverse around, given the strict restrictions imposed on citizens. Officials reported 249 confirmed cases of the virus in Armenia. As of Tuesday, some 3,000 Armenians were under mandated quarantine.

Police in Armenia began patrolling streets to enforce the national lockdown, which requires all citizen to carry a valid identification card, as well as complete a form—a permission slip of sorts—before leaving their homes.

http://asbarez.com/193222/yerevan-reports-18-patients-recovered-from-coronavirus/

