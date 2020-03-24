US plans to allocate $ 16 million as an aid to Armenia for 2021

The US plans to provide $ 16 million as an aid to Armenia for 2021, the Armenian Center for American Studies reported.

According to the source, this is the largest aid provided within the Foreign Assistance Program to post-revolutionary Armenia, however, the amount of aid provided to pre-revolutionary Armenia has been greater.

The source also presented the infographic of the volume of planned and actually provided aid to Armenia within the Foreign Assistance program from 2011 to 2021.

https://news.am/eng/news/567900.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...