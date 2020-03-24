President Sarkissian holds meeting with AGBU Armenia Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today AGBU Armenia Chairman Vasken Yacoubian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian was interested on how the Diaspora-Armenians confront the current challenges caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many countries of the world.

In this context the meeting participants discussed how the AGBU’s opportunities can be used more effectively in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora.

Headquartered in New York City, AGBU has an active presence in 31 countries and 74 cities and addresses the needs of Armenians with traditional and progressive programs worldwide —from schools, scouts, camps and support for the arts to internships, virtual learning and young professional networks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1009831/

