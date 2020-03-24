PM Pashinyan shares positive news – 4 coronavirus infected people have recovered

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. 4 citizens have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital, 37 isolated people also return home, PM Pashinyan said in a message addressed to the nation on March 24.

”And finally, I want to sum up my speech with god news. We little by little overcome coronavirus”, PM Pashinyan said.

By 18:30, March 24 there are 249 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia. Some of them have normal body temperature, which gives hopes that they will recover even without any medical intervention. They stay in hospital just not to infect others.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation. The 1st case was recorded on March 1, who was also the 1st to recover.

