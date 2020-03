No new coronavirus cases reported in Armenia, total number is 194

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is currently 194, and no new cases have been reported, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said

As reported earlier, there were 190 confirmed cases, however, Armenian PM noted yesterday evening the number of infected had increased by 4 up to 194.

Two people have already recovered.

https://news.am/eng/news/567645.html

