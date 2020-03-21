5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern part of Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the tremor was recorded at 00:49 GMT with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers, 46 kilometers southwest of the city of Ioannina.

The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude of the earthquake stood at 5.7.

There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far, Gulf News reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/21/5-4-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-Greece/2260228

