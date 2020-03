Vatican Issues Guidelines for Easter Celebrations

Issued by Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments on March 20, 2020, issued the following guidelines for bishops in dealing with Eastern and its various celebrations during the current coronavirus pandemic. The document was presented by the Prefect of the Congregation, Cardinal Robert Sarah.

https://zenit.org/articles/vatican-issues-guidelines-for-easter-celebrations/

