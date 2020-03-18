Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 84

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in live video on Facebook that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia have grown to 84.

The PM stressed that the isolation works will continue.

Apart from Etchmiatsin and manufacturing cases, there are local cases as well, like in Charentsavan.

He said the infected in Charentsavan arrived from France and did not contact with anyone.

The 81% of the cases are the results of Etchmiatsin and manufacturing company cases.

“So far we have 444 isolated people and over 700 who we asked to self-isolate,” the head of the government said.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/03/18/coronavirus-armenia-84/1673043

