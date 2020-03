Nearly 600 people will be quarantined in Armenia, health minister says

YEREVAN. – Nearly 600 people will be quarantined in Armenia by the end of Tuesday, health minister Arsen Torosyan said after the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 78.

He explained that 95% of patients have no symptoms. In some countries patients with coronavirus are sent home if they do not have temperature and other symptoms.

“We are keeping them in hospital. People who contacted them self-isolate so that we could prevent the spread of virus,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/566654.html

