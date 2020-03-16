Armenia coronavirus infections reach 30, one recovery

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Two more novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections since March 1 to 30, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said early Monday morning.

He said one of the new cases is a direct contact of an earlier confirmed case and was quarantined from the beginning. “The other case is connected with the two cases confirmed yesterday evening,” Torosyan said, adding that the total number of recorded infections is 30, with one having recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

