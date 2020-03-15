Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife hospitalized after accident: She is in a critical but stable condition

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife has got into an accident.

She is in a critical but stable condition: vital organs are not damaged, Astghik MC intensive care unit head told Armenian News. According to the MC representative, nothing reportedly threatens the patient’s life.

As reported earlier, an accident occurred in Yerevan on Saturday, when the Lexus driver crashed into a concrete pillar of a bridge under still unclear circumstances.

The accident has involved Levon Aronian’s wife.

