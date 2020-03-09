Armenian cross-stone placed in Ukraine’s Berdyansk

Representatives of the Union of Armenians of Berdyansk have placed a cross-stone (khachkar) in the Azmol microdistrict.

As reported representative of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Ruben Makaryan to AnalitikaUA.net, this is already the fourth cross-stone placed in Zaporizhia Region. Two cross-stones are located near the Armenian church of Zaporizhia, and one is in Melitopol.

According to the mass media, there is a plan to improve the area and alley near the monument, as well as build a monastery.

