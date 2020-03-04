Serj Tankian documentary to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net – Music documentary about System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival which runs April 15-26 in New York City.
“Truth To Power” tracks the Grammy-winning Tankian who helps to awaken a political revolution on the other side of the world, inspiring Armenia’s struggle for democracy through his music and message, according to a synopses provided by the festival.
A rock star and activist, Tankian was a prominent voice during demonstrations in April-May 2018, when tens of thousands of Armenians took to the streets across the country to demand the resignation of former authorities. As a result, campaign leader Nikol Pashinyan swept to power and was elected the country’s new Prime Minister.
Tankian will perform after the screening, accompanied by the NYU Symphony Orchestra.
