The celebrated Chilingirian Quartet will perform for the launch of the Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research

Launch of Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research
Concert by the Chilingirian Quartet
We would like to invite you to the launch of the Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research, which will take place on 9 March 2020 from 6 PM in the Pichette Auditorium at Pembroke College, Oxford.
Programme
Words of welcome
Dr Theo Maarten van Lint,
Calouste Gulbenkian Professor of Armenian Studies, University of Oxford
Dr Suzan Meryem Rosita Kalaycı,
Director of the Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research
Concert
Alexander Spendiarian. Prelude (1895)
Komitas “Ov Medzaskanch Tou Lezou “
Alexander Arutiunian. “Tle Yaman”
Alan Hovhaness String Quartet No 4, First and Second Movements
Tigran Grigorian “Ave Verum” ( he is a young composer living in London)
Tigran Mansurian. “Testament”
Komitas-Aslamazian. Armenian Songs and Danses
Wine Reception with finger food Foyer, Pichette Theatre
Dr Suzan Meryem Rosita Kalaycı and Prof Theo Maarten van Lint (Founders of the Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research)
