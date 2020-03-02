Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I received threats from Azerbaijanis

Famous Russian YouTube blogger Yevgeniy Savin “Krasava” dedicated his latest video to Roma and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

In an interview 31-year-old midfielder shared his memories of the key episodes of his career, problems of Armenian football and threats from Azerbaijanis as well as relations with Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

“The biggest problem in Armenian football is that the players do not want to learn something because of being too lazy. Of course, this does not apply to everyone; I do not want to criticize anyone. People in Europe and Armenia have different ideas about work. Most Armenians say: ‘I want to sleep, wake up and find a million dollars under my pillow.’ I earned my first $20 when I was 15, then 40, 80, 120. I never complained and continued to work,” he said.

Mkhitaryan admitted he had received many threats from Azerbaijanis.

“They threatened me on Facebook, Instagram, but I am not paying attention. I am proud to be Armenian,” Mkhitaryan said.

The Armenian midfielder also spoke about his conflict with Jose Mourinho.

“One morning, Mourinho came and said that he was criticized in the media because of me. I have been the focus of the paparazzi for at least 3 days a week playing with Manchester United.

Mourinho was the most difficult coach in my career, very demanding. It was difficult for everyone to work with Mourinho, there were disagreements and conflicts, but this did not affect our good work and the three trophies we won. I started thinking about leaving Manchester United when Mourinho expressed dissatisfaction with my work after the game,” he said.

Mkhitaryan said he had excellent relations with Borussia head coach Jurgen Klopp.

“He was like a brother and a father to me. Having moved to Borussia, I began to understand football,” Mkhitaryan said

