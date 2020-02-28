Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial

STEPANAKERT. – In connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, Azerbaijan, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan today visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers to the monument of the innocent victims of this tragedy.

He was accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, and top officials of the republic, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

https://news.am/eng/news/562890.html

