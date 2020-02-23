Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia registered a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Iran, today at 9:53am local time, 25km southwest of Salmas town, and 10km beneath the surface.

The seismic activity measured magnitude 8 at the epicenter.

The quake was also felt in Armenia—magnitude 3-4 in Yerevan, and magnitude 3 points in Ararat and Syunik Provinces.

https://news.am/eng/news/561851.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...