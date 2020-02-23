Armenia Embassy in Iran continues its normal activities

In response to a number of inquiries by citizens regarding the work of the embassy, we inform that the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its normal activities with full staff in the full range of its functions, including providing round-the-clock service to the RA citizens and undertaking all possible steps to address the problems our citizens are facing, the embassy informed on Facebook.

“A hotline operates at the embassy, a constant contact is maintained with our compatriots in Iran,” it added. “For the effective implementation of the aforesaid functions, it has been decided to temporarily suspend the consular registration and admittance, which will be fully restored after the implementation of the necessary technical, organizational measures.”

https://news.am/eng/news/561887.html

