Ukraine allocates plot of land for construction of Armenian church

A plot of land for construction of an Armenian church has been allocated in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine, Tigran Khachatryan, chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region, told this to AnalitikaUA.net.

At a session of the Kropyvnytskyi city council, the deputies approved Rafael Sanasaryan’s proposal to hand over this land to the Kropyvnytskyi parish of the Armenian Apostolic Church for permanent use.

https://news.am/eng/news/561596.html

