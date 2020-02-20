New Publication

The Publishing Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has published the research work entitled “Ecclesiastical Relations between Armenia and Aghvank (Caucasian Albanian) during the 2-8th Centuries ” by historian, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Henrik Svazyan.

The author of the work clarifies the penetration and adoption of Christianity in Aghvank, as well as, the relationships between Greater Armenia and Aghvank. Comments on the relations between the Armenian and Aghvank churches are also presented. The author also examines individual points of view, refutes or specifies a number of points.

This monograph, being written based on the Armenian, Assyrian and Georgian sources and historical literature, is the first complete work on the ecclesiastical relations between the Armenian and Aghvan (Caucasian Albanian ) Churches.

This historical study is intended to both historians and readers are who interested in such issues.

