Kardashian Family Had Dinner at Armenian Carousel Restaurant

The Kardashian ladies met up for a family dinner at one of their favorite restaurants that serves up authentic Armenian fare on Wednesday, The Daly Mail reports.

Khloe and and older sisters Kourtney and Kim arrived at Carousel Restaurant in the Glendale section of Los Angeles not long after shooting an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Momager Kris Jenner also had photographers buzzing after she parked her car and took the walk inside the establishment.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/80080/kardashian-family-had-dinner-at-armenian-carousel-restaurant.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...