 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Kardashian Family Had Dinner at Armenian Carousel Restaurant

2020-02-20

The Kardashian ladies met up for a family dinner at one of their favorite restaurants that serves up authentic Armenian fare on Wednesday, The Daly Mail reports. 

Khloe and and older sisters Kourtney and Kim arrived at Carousel Restaurant in the Glendale section of Los Angeles not long after shooting an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Momager Kris Jenner also had photographers buzzing after she parked her car and took the walk inside the establishment.     

Glowing: Khloe also looked to be sporting a golden tan
Black leather: Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also wore leather, only she opted for black pants and a matching shirt that had several buttons left undone to showcase her ample cleavage
The golden touch: Leaning more towards elegance, Kim, 39, went with a skin-tight gold dress that showed off nearly every angle of her body

https://armedia.am/eng/news/80080/kardashian-family-had-dinner-at-armenian-carousel-restaurant.html

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: