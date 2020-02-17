Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pastry chefs have won 6 medals at the Culinary Olympics during the ongoing Intergastra International Trade Fair in Stuttgart, Germany.

Pastry chefs Iskuhi Hambardzumyan, Marine Khalatyan, Karine Harutyunyan, Seda Mazmanyan and Melanya Simonyan are presenting their work in a single stand.

Iskuhi Hambardzumyan told ARMENPRESS their team has already won 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

The competition runs through February 15-19.

“We’ve presented very interesting works made from sugar flowers. Our work gained attention from the very beginning and received appreciation, for which we are very happy,” she said.

Intergastra is a trade fair for the hotel and gastronomy business.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1005216/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...