Recordings of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra available in IDAGIO App

Recordings of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra are now available on IDAGIO App – a streaming mobile service for classical music. As the Orchestra reported in a press statement, IDAGIO is a prestigious platform for classical music that allows users to listen to the works of famous bands and musicians. The App cooperates with number of well-known groups, music agencies and catalogues.

In November 2019, IDAGIO was named one of Time Magazine’s 2019 Best Invention.

Works of Aram Khachatryan, Avet Terteryan, Edgar Hovhannisyan and Nikolay Rimski-Korsakov performed by the State Symphony Orchestra are among the list of the App. It is noted that IDAGIO offers all music lovers to subscribe free of charge for two months and enjoy the recordings.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/14/Recordings-of-the-Armenian-State-Symphony-Orchestra-available-in-IDAGIO-App/2239655

