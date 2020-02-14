March of Gratitude to the Syrian Embassy to take place in Yerevan

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia and Consultation Office for Diasporan Armenian Repatriates organize “A March of Gratitude to the Syrian Arab Republic in Armenia” in Yerevan. The March will take place on February 16 and is aimed at expressing gratitude for the resolution passed by the Syrian parliament on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

As the source, said, the march will start at 12:30 from Martiros Saryan statue. The participants will hand in a gratitude letter to the embassy representatives.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/14/Syrian-Embassy/2239712

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...