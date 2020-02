Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan named five times champion of Europe

Artur Aleksanyan was named a five times champion of Europe in the 2020 European Wrestling Championship in Rome.

He and Gevorg Gharibyan brought Armenia gold after yesterday’s finals in the Italian capital.

Aleksanyan’s rival in the final tournament was Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili (w/c 97kg).

Two more Armenians, Karen Aslanyan and Karapet Chalyan, took the second prizes, wining bronze.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/02/13/alexanyan/3209487

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...