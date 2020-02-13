‘Fatima’: True Story of Marian Apparitions to Open in Theaters April 24

Shrine of Fatima and Legatus Summit Early Screenings Garner Positive Reactions

There have been a number of Marian apparitions approved by the Catholic Church, but none has generated more devotions — and controversy — than those that occurred in Fátima, Portugal, in 1917. The remarkable apparitions at Fátima will come to life on theaters across North America on Friday, April 24, in the inspirational feature film Fatima.

Following special screenings of the film this month, the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima in Portugal released this endorsement, “Inspired by the story of Our Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearances to three children, the movie Fatima shows why it is still possible for humanity to believe in divine intervention, even in our contemporary world. The film leads us to reflect that 100 years later, the light of God that the Virgin Mary shined upon Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia still lights the way for those who commit to a life of faith in the Gospel.”

Fatima is a powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith that tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. Their revelations inspire believers but anger officials of both the Church and the secular government, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will change their lives forever.

Superstar Catholic tenor Andrea Bocelli, who performs an original song for the movie, “Gratia plena,” the soaring end-credit song in Fatima, is delighted to be part of the film and what it stands for.

“What Our Lady of Fátima represents, in her inspired simplicity, is an epicenter of spirituality, a catalyst for prayer and a bridge between humanity and the divine,” says Bocelli. “It is no coincidence that people have sung extraordinary songs that evoke her over the centuries. She brought an undeniable message of peace and universal fellowship.”

“Every Catholic should see Fatima,” says producer Dick Lyles. “We fervently believe that this powerful and beautifully rendered story will help unite Catholics around the world, by showing them what it means to be faithful and heroically committed to the truth.”

“Marco Pontecorvo has created a beautiful and inspirational film telling the emotional story of three young children whose visions captured a nation at a time when World War I was ravaging Europe,” said Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney, co-heads of Picturehouse. “We are extremely excited to bring this film to North American theatergoers.”

Fatima’s cast features Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate), Lúcia Moniz (Love, Actually), Joaquim de Almeida (“Queen of the South”) and Goran Visnjic (Beginners), with Sonia Braga (Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel (The Irishman, The Piano). Origin Entertainment produced the film, along with Elysia Productions and Rose Pictures. Fatima will be distributed by Picturehouse in North America.

Directed by Marco Pontecorvo and written by Pontecorvo & Valerio D’Annunzio and Barbara Nicolosi, Fatima is produced by James T. Volk, Lyles, Stefano Buono, Maribel Lopera Sierra, Rose Ganguzza, Marco Pontecorvo and Natasha Howes. The film features the original song “Gratia Plena” (“Full of Grace”), performed by Andrea Bocelli and composed by renowned Italian composer Paolo Buonvino.

The official website for Fatima is www.fatimathemovie.com.

https://zenit.org/articles/fatima-true-story-of-marian-apparitions-to-open-in-theaters-april-24/

