Number of Armenia residents visiting Turkey increases dramatically in 2019

The number of residents of Armenian who visited Turkey in 2019 was 66,882 people.

Armenian News- NEWS.amhas learned from the Turkish Ministry of Tourism and Culture that 29% more residents of Armenian visited Turkey in 2019 compared to 2018.

Even in December 2019, when the Yerevan-Istanbul direct flights were already suspended, a record-breaking 34% growth was recorded compared to December 2018; that is, in the case when 3,932 residents of Armenian had visited Turkey in December 2018, this number reached 5,297 in December 2019.

Groups traveling to historical Armenia make up a significant number in this growth of Armenia residents visiting Turkey.

https://news.am/eng/news/559750.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...