Meeting of Armenian diplomats held in Vienna

VIENNA, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of the heads of the Armenian diplomatic missions accredited in Europe and international and regional organizations was launched in Vienna on February 11, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“Issues of Armenia’s foreign policy and of regional and international urgency are on the agenda”, she said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Vienna on a working visit. The FM participated in and delivered a statement at the International Conference on Nuclear Security.

