Antiquities of “Tapan” museum displayed in Hermitage

The antiquities of “Tapan” museum of the Armenian church complex in Moscow will be displayed in Hermitage. The collection consists of saint remnants and ancient manuscripts, the diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Russia and Nor Nakhijevan reported.

According to the source, the collection will be on display from February 15 to May 15 in the Winter Palace of Hermitage and allow r the visitors to get familiarized with the rich spiritual heritage of the Armenian people and its cultural life through more than twenty unique artwork.

The exhibition of antiquities of “Tapan” museum is organized at the initiative and blessing of the Primate of the diocese of the Armenian Church in Russia and Nor Nakhijevan Archbishop Ezras Nersisyan.

