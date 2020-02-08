Armenian academician: Periodic table of chemical elements can be complemented with cosmic elements

The periodic table of chemical elements can be complemented with cosmic elements. Armenian academician Yuri Oganessian, who is scientific director of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions, told this to TASS.

“To the question whether new elements can be formed, the answer will be positive,” Oganessian added. “But will they survive is another question. Where does this process take place? On other planets? Other galaxies? Will they be able to reach us? These are questions that require very detailed study.”

Asked how many new elements will be still discovered, the academician said that new elements will no longer appear, and, on the contrary, “they are very few.”

