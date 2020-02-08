100 Days Until 100th Anniversary of Saint John Paul II’s Birth

Statement by Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik, Spokesman of Polish Bishops’ Conference.

“In 100 days we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of John Paul II’s birth. Let us bear witness to our attachment to the Polish Pope and faithfulness to his teaching. Let us also take part in the National Pilgrimage to Rome for the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Paul II,” said Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik, the spokesman of the Polish Bishops’ Conference.

Fr. Rytel-Andrianik reminded that from February 8, 2020, it is exactly 100 days to the 100th anniversary of the Pope’s birthday. He pointed out that despite the passing of the years, St. John Paul II is very close to us and we have many personal memories connected with him. “We still remember his pilgrimages to Poland and meetings in Rome. Many people have pictures with the Polish Pope. Deep in us, there is also his passing away, when the whole world was in prayer and in mourning,” said the spokesman of the Episcopate. He added that the 100th anniversary of John Paul II’s birth is an opportunity to return to his timeless teaching.

„St. John Paul II taught openness to every man and sensitivity to his needs. This is evidenced by the first words of his homily from the inauguration of his pontificate” – said the spokesman of the Polish Episcopate.

Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik recalled the words of Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, who said: “I encourage dioceses, parish communities and various circles to organize pilgrimages for the 100th anniversary of St. John Paul II’s birth to Rome. Let us meet on May 17 at 10.30 a.m. in the Vatican for a solemn Mass presided over by the Holy Father Francis,”

https://zenit.org/articles/100-days-until-100th-anniversary-of-saint-john-paul-iis-birth/

