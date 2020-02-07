Wizz Air Starts Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan Flights

Wizz Air will start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route, the FB page of the Zvartnots international airport informs.

The flights of Wizz Air Hungarian budget airline on new Yerevan- Larnaca (Cyprus) -Yerevan route will be launched from June 1, 2020. The flights will be carried out twice a week.

From April, 2020 the company will operate flights also on Yerevan- Vilnius -Yerevan and Yerevan- Vienna -Yerevan routes with a frequency of flights twice a week.

You can find more information about flights, tickets and many other details visiting the airline’s website.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/79658/wizz-air-starts-yerevan-larnaca-yerevan-flights.html

