Pope Francis Sends Video Message to Participants in Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity

First Anniversary of Signing of Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together

Pope Francis on February 4, 2020, sent a video message to Participants in the Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity, taking place in Abu Dhabi, reported Vatican News.

In his message, the Pope celebrated the first anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

He said the anniversary is a chance to renew hopes for “a better future for humanity, a future free from hatred, rancor, extremism, and terrorism, in which the values of peace, love, and fraternity prevail.”

The Pope expressed his appreciation for the support offered by the United Arab Emirates to the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, which is tasked with promoting the values set out in the document.

Pope Francis also said he was pleased to participate in the presentation of the International Human Fraternity Award, which aims to encourage “all virtuous exemplars of men and women who in this world embody love through actions and sacrifices made for the good of others, no matter how different they may be in religion or ethnic and cultural affiliation.”

The Pope closed his message asking God to bless every effort that benefits humanity “and helps us move forward in fraternity.”

A translation of the Pope’s video message is below:

I greet all of you present, and I greet especially all the people in humanity who help their poor, sick, persecuted, and weak brothers and sisters, regardless of religion, color, or race.

A year ago, my brother, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Aḥmad al-Tayyib, and I signed a document on human fraternity in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi. Today we celebrate the first anniversary of this great humanitarian event, as we hope for a better future for humanity, a future free from hatred, rancor, extremism, and terrorism, in which the values of peace, love and fraternity prevail.

Today, on this first anniversary, I express my appreciation for the support offered by the United Arab Emirates for the work of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity. I thank you for the initiative led by the Abrahamic House, and for the presentation of the Human Fraternity Award.

I am therefore pleased to be able to participate in the presentation to the world of the International Human Fraternity Award, in hopes of encouraging all virtuous exemplars of men and women who in this world embody love through actions and sacrifices made for the good of others, no matter how different they may be in religion, or ethnic and cultural affiliation. And I ask Almighty God to bless every effort that benefits the good of humanity and helps us to move forward in fraternity.

Thank you.

