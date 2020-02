I’m Turkey’s Kim Kardashian: Turkish Journalist

Famous Turkish journalist Cüneyt Özdemir, who is proud of having 6.8 million followers on Twitter, has announced that he is Turkey’s Kim Kardashian. The journalist said this during a lecture with students at a Turkish university.

According to Turkish Haberler website, Özdemir said that in US when he shows the number of his followers on social network, people become very surprised: “I’m Turkey’s Kim Kardashian”, Özdemir said.

The Turkish website reminded that American Reality Show Star Kim Kardashian has 63.2 million followers on Twitter.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/79593/im-turkeys-kim-kardashian-turkish-journalist.html

