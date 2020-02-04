Armenia among world’s fastest growing tourist destinations – UNWTO

MADRID, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is one of the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations according to the latest statistics from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Armenia is ranked 12th with 14.4% in the list of 20 fastest growing countries for tourism according to the data of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Myanmar tops the list with 40.2%.

Among the neighbors only Iran surpassed Armenia with tourism growth, capturing the third place with 27.9%. Within the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Armenia is undoubtedly the leader, whereas Kazakhstan is ranked 20th with 10% growth.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are ranked 13th and 17th with 14% and 11.4% respectively.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1003584/

