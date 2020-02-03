Renowned Sculptor Aram Grigoryan passed away

Famous sculptor, academician of the Russian Academy of Arts Aram Grigoryan passed away aged 63 in the US. The information was confirmed by the spiritual and national education of the Armenian community of Novosibirsk, KP.ru reported.

Grigoryan is a recipient of numerous awards and honors from the United States, Russia, Europe, Asia and Africa, and he holds top honors and appointments in the arts in Russia.

In 2006, Grigoryan was awarded the Silver Medal of the Russian Academy of Art, presented by the President of the Russian Academy of Arts, Zurab K. Tsereteli. In 2007, followed with the title ‘Academician’ of the Russian Academy of Arts, in 2011.

Grigoryan was born in Yerevan, Armenia, in 1957. He graduated from the faculty of sculpture at the acclaimed Surikov State Academic Art Institute in Moscow (aka Surikov Academy of Fine Arts) in 1985. A student of the famous sculptor L. Kerbel, Grigoryan studied at the sculptor’s academic studio.

Aram V. Grigoryan’s works are in prestigious collections throughout Russia and around the world and his prominent clientele include private individuals, business, corporate and political leaders, including mayors and heads of state.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/03/Aram-Grigoryan/2233086

