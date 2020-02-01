Armenia’s Aronian comes 6th on latest FIDE ratings

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian maintained his spots on the latest World Chess Federation (FIDE) ratings, taking the sixth spot, the chess federation reported. According to the source, Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen continues to top the list of 100 strongest chess players of the world.

Other Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargissian and Hrant Melkumyan rank 44th and 77th respectively. FIDE’s top100 players’ list features for grandmaster Karen Grigoryan who came on the 91st place for the first time entering the list of 100 players.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/01/Aronian/2232470

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...