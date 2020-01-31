Armenia considering suspension of visa-free regime with China

Armenia is considering the temporary suspension of the visa-free travel with China. The issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting of the inter-departmental commission set up to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Armenia.

The commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan discussed the epidemic situation in the world connected with the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as the measures that need to be implemented in Armenia and abroad, his office reported.

The deputy PM said that the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 10,000, with most of the cases reported in China’s Wuhan city. However, he said, cases have already been registered in the US, Canada, the European Union and the Middle East.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan presented the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as the necessary control mechanisms for citizens arriving in the country. The minister noted that intensive work is being carried out jointly with the Foreign Ministry on obtaining necessary laboratory tests for diagnosing the coronavirus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts noted that the Armenian Embassy in China is in constant contact with about 600 Armenian citizens and is taking necessary action. He also added that the possibility of voluntary evacuation of Armenian citizens residing in Hubei is being discussed with partner countries.

The meeting addressed the feasibility of temporarily suspending the visa-free regime with China.

At the end, the deputy prime minister gave appropriate instructions to the heads of departments.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/31/Armenia-visa-free-regime-China/2231999

