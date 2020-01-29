Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Footballer of the Year in Armenia for 9th time

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Best Footballer of the Year 2019 in Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national team and midfielder of Roma, won the title in a vote with 109 points. This is the 9th time that the midfielder is being named player of the year in Armenia.

Sargis Adamyan (Hoffenheim FC) and Tigran Barseghyan (FC Astana) were named 2nd and 3rd respectively in the vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1002986/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...