Armenia President: Holy land of Jerusalem can become bridge

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, the office of the President informed.

The President and his wife were met there by Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and other representatives of the Armenian clergy.

At his talk with Armenian clergy, President Sarkissian said that the Armenian people have tremendous cultural, spiritual values in this land, and there is a need to show it much better to both Jerusalem visitors and the world at large.

According to the President, this holy land and place can become a bridge for people who visit here to get to know Armenia, the great Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage and values, also through Jerusalem.

https://news.am/eng/news/556698.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...