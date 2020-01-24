New Publication

With the blessings of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; the Publishing Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, has published the collected reports of the international conference entitled “Historical Tayk: History, Culture, Confession” held from June 22 to 24, 2016, at the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts,.

The collection contains the materials of the first international conference dedicated to Tayk province of the Kingdom of Armenia, which enlightens a number of important issues concerning the history, confession, art and culture of the region. Studies represent the historical Tayk from Ancient to Modern Times. In the scientific articles a reflection was made on the region’s architectural, fresco and sculptural monuments, as well as, manuscripts.

Responsible editors of the collected articles are Art Candidate, Associate Professor Zaryhi Hakobyan; Art Candidate, Associate Professor Nazeni Gharibyan; and Artist Arpine Asryan. The editor of the Russian articles in the collection is Ms. Hasmik Shatiryan, and Ms. Anna Haji-Hakobyan is responsible for the English articles.

