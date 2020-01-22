President reaffirms Armenia proposal to host 2021 EBRD meeting

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with president Suma Chakrabarti of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Sarkissian noted with satisfaction the effective cooperation between Armenia and the EBRD and the implementation of successful projects.

Chakrabarti also emphasized the effective cooperation with the Armenian government and said that the EBRD is determined to continue its assistance.

President Sarkissian reaffirmed Armenia’s proposal to host the 2021 EBRD annual meeting in the country.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of implementing new joint projects, and touched upon the new opportunities of financial market development and IT cooperation.

