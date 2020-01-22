Alone on a Mountaintop, Awaiting a Very Hard Rain

She now lives in Paris, but finds herself drawn back to the mountain: “And so from time to time I return to Armenia to find out, to visit these lonely buildings that remind me so much of myself — isolated, perhaps mysterious, and wondering about an unsure future that is, as with all of us, mostly out of control.”

The Aragats Cosmic Ray Research Station, a branch of the A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory in Yerevan, was established in 1943, when Armenia was part of the Soviet Union. In its heyday, more than 100 scientists worked there keeping track of the hard rain from space. When a high-speed particle from somewhere out there — an exploding star, perhaps — reaches Earth’s upper atmosphere, it inevitably hits a particle in the nucleus of an atom high and demolishes it. The fragments from the collision shower down, crashing into other particles and creating a rain of secondary particles. Detectors on the mountainside catch these pennies from heaven, and computers analyze them and deduce the nature of the original particle.

During the 1990s, Aragats detectors recorded particles hundreds of times more energetic than those produced in the CERN collider, providing crucial evidence in support of the notion that such high-energy cosmic rays were produced in supernova explosions.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the rise of technology put a crimp in much of the Armenian economy, including an effort to build what would have been the world’s largest experiment to detect very-high-energy cosmic rays.

“After collapse, we finished smaller detectors,” said Ashot Chilingaryan, director of the A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory and head of its Cosmic Ray Division, which runs the Aragats station.

Now sometimes only three people work there, keeping steady watch on machines that watch the universe. “These spaces are the symbolic and visual aftermath of economic and political conflict and transition,” Ms. Grigoryants wrote. “An aftermath that is largely invisible and disregarded by the outside world, but which exists as living proof of a bygone era.”

But, surprisingly, science has survived and thrived there. In recent years the station’s work has focused on solar physics and the high-speed protons thrown from the surface of the sun — space weather, in short. The lab has also investigated radiation that hits Earth’s surface from thunderstorms. As a result the lab, despite losing most of its funds and work force, has increased its production of publications and conference reports tenfold in the past two decades, Dr. Chilingaryan said. His scientists delivered five papers at a recent geophysics meeting in San Francisco.

But it hasn’t been easy. The station sits at an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet. There is snow on the ground eight months of the year, trapping the workers on the mountain for weeks at a stretch. They spend their time checking the sensors that are scattered around the mountainside, and monitoring the electronics and computers that tie everything together and send data down to Yerevan and around the world. Once a month a snowcat delivers food and other supplies.

Cooks are the underappreciated heroes of science, feeding omelets to astronomers at midnight and loading the data analysts with carbs. On Mount Aragats, that hero is Artash Petrosyan, 70, who has been cooking at the station for 32 years. Once, he served a crew of 100; now he often cooks for himself and two young technicians. The youngsters take turns manning the station 24-hours a day, every day of the year, year after year, Ms. Grigoryants notes, “wondering if one day they might find themselves like the old man who spent half his life here.”

