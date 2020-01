Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan wins gold at Denmark tournament

Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan (77 kg) has won a gold medal at the Thor Masters international tournament held in Nykøbing Falster, Denmark.

The athlete was crowned champion after taking a strong lead over his opponents in 7 bouts, the National Olympic Committee reported.

The tournament bought together 151 wrestlers from 18 countries

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/20/Arsen-Julfalakyan/2225430

